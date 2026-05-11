Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt standalone net profit declines 9.57% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 10.16% to Rs 489.54 croreNet profit of Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt declined 9.57% to Rs 307.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 339.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.16% to Rs 489.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 444.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.60% to Rs 246.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.39% to Rs 753.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 630.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales489.54444.41 10 753.20630.86 19 OPM %99.1098.93 -97.5296.95 - PBDT403.51354.17 14 397.86253.85 57 PBT403.50354.17 14 397.84253.83 57 NP307.12339.63 -10 246.54199.46 24
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 5:53 PM IST