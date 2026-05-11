Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt standalone net profit declines 9.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.16% to Rs 489.54 crore

Net profit of Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt declined 9.57% to Rs 307.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 339.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.16% to Rs 489.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 444.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.60% to Rs 246.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.39% to Rs 753.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 630.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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