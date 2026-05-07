Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 103.23% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 40.18% to Rs 17107.96 croreNet profit of Bajaj Auto rose 103.23% to Rs 3661.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1801.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.18% to Rs 17107.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12204.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 46.68% to Rs 10744.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7324.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.57% to Rs 60386.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49266.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17107.9612204.49 40 60386.4349266.95 23 OPM %17.9819.32 -21.6319.39 - PBDT4587.472603.46 76 14635.4410637.76 38 PBT4298.542484.23 73 13990.7510223.53 37 NP3661.921801.85 103 10744.217324.73 47
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST