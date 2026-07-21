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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 45.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 45.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 65.03% to Rs 20870.23 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto rose 45.93% to Rs 3225.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2210.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 65.03% to Rs 20870.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12646.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20870.2312646.59 65 OPM %21.6922.08 -PBDT4828.243078.16 57 PBT4423.412960.65 49 NP3225.632210.44 46

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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