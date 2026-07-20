Monday, July 20, 2026 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto Credit standalone net profit rises 120.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Bajaj Auto Credit standalone net profit rises 120.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 84.17% to Rs 1109.07 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto Credit rose 120.97% to Rs 226.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 102.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 84.17% to Rs 1109.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 602.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1109.07602.20 84 OPM %55.1052.03 -PBDT306.00139.36 120 PBT303.36137.01 121 NP226.56102.53 121

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 20.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 20.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 89.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 89.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

NATCO Pharma rallies after USFDA grants tentative approval for Olaparib tablets

NATCO Pharma rallies after USFDA grants tentative approval for Olaparib tablets

Indian Overseas Bank ends higher after net profit rises over 49% YoY in Q1

Indian Overseas Bank ends higher after net profit rises over 49% YoY in Q1

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Lohia Corp IPOStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodayCJP Parliament MarchUltraTech Cement Q1 ResultsDHSE Kerala Plus two Result 2026Yes Bank Share PriceUpcoming Q1 ResultsOdyssey Box Office Collection Day 3