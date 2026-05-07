Bajaj Auto Credit standalone net profit rises 247.64% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 118.60% to Rs 1006.94 croreNet profit of Bajaj Auto Credit rose 247.64% to Rs 229.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 118.60% to Rs 1006.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 460.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1040.38% to Rs 664.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 211.87% to Rs 3245.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1040.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1006.94460.64 119 3245.951040.81 212 OPM %57.8948.07 -55.9338.80 - PBDT309.7990.04 244 908.7783.08 994 PBT307.1288.33 248 898.9078.15 1050 NP229.7966.10 248 664.8458.30 1040
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:16 PM IST