Bajaj Auto Credit standalone net profit rises 247.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 118.60% to Rs 1006.94 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto Credit rose 247.64% to Rs 229.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 118.60% to Rs 1006.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 460.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1040.38% to Rs 664.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 211.87% to Rs 3245.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1040.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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