Bajaj Auto gains after total sales jump 28% YoY in August'26

Bajaj Auto rallied 3.05% to Rs 12,469 after the company reported a 28% increase in total vehicle sales to 5,35,764 units in August 2026, compared with 4,17,616 units sold in August 2025.

Domestic sales rose 10% YoY to 2,55,708 units, while exports grew 51% YoY to 2,80,056 units.

Two-wheeler sales increased 30% YoY to 4,43,748 units, while commercial vehicle sales rose 22% YoY to 92,016 units in August 2026.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

The company's standalone profit after tax increased 42.3% YoY to Rs 2,983 crore in Q1 FY27. PAT rose 8.6% QoQ from Rs 2,746 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations climbed 37.0% YoY and 7.7% QoQ to a record Rs 17,244 crore in Q1 FY27.

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