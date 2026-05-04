Bajaj Auto rises as total sales jump 40% YoY in April'26

Bajaj Auto zoomed 4.52% to Rs 10,417.50 after the company reported a 40% increase in total auto sales to 5,13,792 units in April 2026, compared with 3,65,810 units sold in April 2025.

Domestic sales rose 13% YoY to 2,48,210 units, while exports grew 83% YoY to 2,65,582 units.

Two-wheeler sales increased 38% to 4,39,953 units, while commercial vehicle sales rose 54% to 73,839 units in April 2026 over April 2025.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

The companys standalone net profit increased 18.68% to Rs 2,502.81 crore on an 18.84% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 15,220.33 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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