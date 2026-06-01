Bajaj Auto sales jump 20% YoY in May'26
Sells 4.61 lakh units in May'26Bajaj Auto sold 4,61,257 units in month of May 2026 compared to 3,84,621 units in May 2025, recording a growth of 20%.
Total sales include domestic sales of 2,48,031 units (up 10% YoY) and exports of 2,13,226 units (up 34% YoY).
Two-wheeler sales stood at 3,93,204 units (up 18% YoY) while commercial vehicle sales were 68,053 units (up 30% YoY).
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:50 AM IST