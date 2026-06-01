Monday, June 01, 2026 | 09:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto sales jump 20% YoY in May'26

Bajaj Auto sales jump 20% YoY in May'26

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Sells 4.61 lakh units in May'26

Bajaj Auto sold 4,61,257 units in month of May 2026 compared to 3,84,621 units in May 2025, recording a growth of 20%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 2,48,031 units (up 10% YoY) and exports of 2,13,226 units (up 34% YoY).

Two-wheeler sales stood at 3,93,204 units (up 18% YoY) while commercial vehicle sales were 68,053 units (up 30% YoY).

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 37.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 37.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Marksans Pharma to acquire Netherlands-based QliniQ B.V.

Marksans Pharma to acquire Netherlands-based QliniQ B.V.

Raghunath International consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Raghunath International consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

NMS Global consolidated net profit declines 23.81% in the March 2026 quarter

NMS Global consolidated net profit declines 23.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayIndian Stock Market OutlookGold and Silver Rate TodayMalaysia Social Media Ban for Youth under 16Israel Lebanon IncursionCommercial LPG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table