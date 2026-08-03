Bajaj Auto sales rise 30% to 4.74 lakh units in Jul'26
Bajaj Auto achieved total sales of 4,74,677 units in month of July 2026 compared to 3,66,000 units in July 2025, recording a growth of 30%.
Total sales include domestic sales of 2,20,192 units (up 20% YoY) and exports of 2,54,485 units (up 39% YoY).
During the month, the company sold 3,88,719 two-wheeler units (up 31% YoY) and 85,958 commercial vehicle units (up 23% YoY).
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:50 AM IST