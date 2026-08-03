Bajaj Auto sales rise 30% to 4.74 lakh units in Jul'26

Bajaj Auto achieved total sales of 4,74,677 units in month of July 2026 compared to 3,66,000 units in July 2025, recording a growth of 30%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 2,20,192 units (up 20% YoY) and exports of 2,54,485 units (up 39% YoY).

During the month, the company sold 3,88,719 two-wheeler units (up 31% YoY) and 85,958 commercial vehicle units (up 23% YoY).