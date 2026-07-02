Bajaj Auto total sales jump 28% YoY in June'26
Bajaj Auto reported a 28% increase in total auto sales to 4,63,202 units in June 2026, compared with 3,60,806 units sold in June 2025.
Domestic sales rose 11% YoY to 2,09,837 units, while exports grew 47% YoY to 2,53,365 units.
Two-wheeler sales increased 30% to 3,89,395 units, while commercial vehicle sales rose 18% to 73,807 units in June 2026 over June 2025.
Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.
Bajaj Auto reported 34% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,746.13 crore on 31.76% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 16,005.85 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Shares of Bajaj Auto rose 0.14% to Rs 9,855.75 on the BSE.
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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 10:05 AM IST