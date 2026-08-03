Bajaj Auto total sales jump 30% YoY in July'26

Bajaj Auto reported a 30% increase in total auto sales to 4,74,677 units in July 2026, compared with 3,66,000 units sold in July 2025.

Domestic sales rose 20% YoY to 2,20,192 units, while exports grew 39% YoY to 2,54,485 units.

Two-wheeler sales increased 31% to 3,88,719 units, while commercial vehicle sales rose 23% to 85,958 units in July 2026 over July 2025.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

The company's standalone profit after tax increased 42.3% YoY to Rs 2,983 crore in Q1 FY27. PAT rose 8.6% QoQ from Rs 2,746 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations climbed 37.0% YoY and 7.7% QoQ to a record Rs 17,244 crore in Q1 FY27.

Shares of Bajaj Auto shed 0.02% to Rs 11,517.65 on the BSE.

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