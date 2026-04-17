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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit rises 105.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit rises 105.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 32.31% to Rs 326.45 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care rose 105.29% to Rs 63.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.31% to Rs 326.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 246.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.83% to Rs 190.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.45% to Rs 1153.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 949.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales326.45246.73 32 1153.43949.75 21 OPM %23.4412.94 -19.1513.42 - PBDT82.2740.39 104 246.72162.92 51 PBT77.7337.67 106 231.37152.76 51 NP63.6030.98 105 190.18125.26 52

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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