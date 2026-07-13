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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Consumer Care posts nearly 85% YoY growth in Q1 PAT

Bajaj Consumer Care posts nearly 85% YoY growth in Q1 PAT

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Bajaj Consumer Care has reported 84.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 70.7 crore on a 28.3% increase in net sales to Rs 341.4 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

EBITDA more than doubled to Rs 84.4 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 41.9 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin for Q1 FY27 was 24.7% as against 15.8% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 87.3 crore, up by 89.2% from Rs 46.1 crore in Q1 FY26.

Bajaj Consumer Care said that it has recorded strong domestic growth in the 30s range during Q1 FY27, supported by healthy sequential momentum and early-teen underlying volume growth.

 

Low unit packs (LUPs) continued to outperform, while the company's growth portfolio maintained strong momentum, with all sub-portfolios, except Amla, recording double-digit sequential growth.

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The coconut portfolio responded positively to recent price corrections, and the integration of Banjara's has been completed.

Across channels, general trade, organized trade, modern trade, and e-commerce delivered healthy growth, with rural demand showing significant improvement.

The international business also staged a strong recovery, driven by growth across MEA, GCC, Africa, Nepal, and Bangladesh, with the segment now delivering double-digit EBITDA. The company's management expressed confidence in scaling the business profitably going forward.

Bajaj Consumer Care is one of the leading FMCG brands in India that brings high-quality hair care and skin care products to consumers across the world.

The scrip shed 0.94% to currently trade at Rs 662 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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