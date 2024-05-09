Bajaj Consumer slumps as Q4 PAT slides 12% YoY; board OKs Rs 166-cr share buyback

Bajaj Consumer Care tumbled 7.27% to Rs 241.60 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 12.06% to Rs 35.58 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 40.46 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 43.56 crore during the fourth quarter, down 11.45% from Rs 49.19 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) de-grew by 16.5% YoY to Rs 35.8 crore during the quarter under review. EBITDA margin reduced to 15.3% in Q4 FY24 as compared with 17.4% recorded in Q4 FY23.

Total expenses shed 1.06% YoY to Rs 208.08 crore during the quarter. Advertisement & sales promotion expenses stood at Rs 39.6 crore (down 3% YoY) while employees cost was at Rs 26.1 (up 19.8% YoY) in Q4 FY24.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 11.64% to Rs 155.43 on 1.99% increase in sales to Rs 967.98 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved share buyback of up to Rs 166.49 crore at a price of Rs 290 per equity share. The company will buyback up to 57.41 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, representing 4.02% of the total paid-up equity shares of the company.

The buyback offer size represents 19.25% and 20.00% of the aggregate of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves of the company based on the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company as on 31 March 2024, respectively.

Bajaj Consumer Care is one of the leading FMCG brands in India that brings high-quality hair care and skin care products to consumers across the world.

The compnays net sales decreased by 4.86% year on year (YoY) to Rs 234.23 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.