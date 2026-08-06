Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit rises 5216.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.67% to Rs 1087.56 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Electricals rose 5216.48% to Rs 48.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.67% to Rs 1087.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1059.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1087.561059.237.093.0887.4345.3756.898.2048.380.91

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