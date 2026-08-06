Bajaj Electricals surges after Q1 profit zooms to Rs 48 crore

Bajaj Electricals rallied 10.17% to Rs 383.50 after the company reported a sharp improvement in profitability for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company's consolidated profit after tax surged to Rs 48.38 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 0.91 crore in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, it swung to profit from a net loss of Rs 67.53 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 2.3% YoY but declined 12.1% QoQ to Rs 1,089.36 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Total income rose 1.8% YoY but fell 10.7% QoQ to Rs 1,114.98 crore.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 65.67 crore in Q1 FY27 against Rs 1.52 crore in Q1 FY26. On a sequential basis, the company reported a profit against a pre-tax loss of Rs 51.94 crore in Q4 FY26.

On the cost front, total expenses increased 2.1% YoY but declined 14.8% QoQ to Rs 1,058.52 crore. Raw material consumption increased 22.7% YoY to Rs 151.28 crore. Employee benefit expenses declined 1.9% YoY to Rs 97.13 crore. Finance costs declined 10.5% YoY to Rs 15.73 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses declined 17.8% YoY to Rs 30.54 crore.

The Consumer Products segment reported revenue of Rs 820 crore, up 1.7% YoY, while EBIT turned positive at Rs 32 crore compared with an EBIT loss of Rs 14 crore in the year-ago quarter, resulting in an EBIT margin of 3.9%.

The Lighting Solutions segment posted revenue of Rs 269 crore, up 4.4% YoY, while EBIT declined to Rs 18 crore from Rs 27 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company said it maintained a strong balance sheet with cash equivalents and surplus investments of Rs 884 crore.

Chairman Shekhar Bajaj said the company delivered an encouraging start to FY27 despite input cost inflation, uneven summer demand and industry-wide price increases, supported by disciplined execution, channel consolidation and cost efficiencies.

Managing director and CEO Sanjay Sachdeva said the Consumer Products business returned to growth with a positive EBIT margin of 3.9%, while the Lighting Solutions business sustained momentum with a healthy EBIT margin of 6.6%, supported by disciplined execution and pricing agility.

Bajaj Electricals is a consumer appliances and lighting solutions company.

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