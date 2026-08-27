Thursday, August 27, 2026 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchHDFC Bank ShareUS Visa Applications PausedWhy Nepal is vulnerableHP OmniPad 12 reviewTATA Power ShareBHEL share priceAdani Enterprises Share
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis

Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis

Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Bajaj Finance said that it has raised Rs 5,000 crore through the private placement of 5 lakh secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), each with a face value of Rs 1 lakh.

The NCDs carry an annual coupon of 8.15% and have a long-term maturity of 10 years, with the principal due for redemption on 27 August 2036 and interest payable annually from 27 August 2027.

The NCDs are secured by a first pari-passu charge over identified loan receivables, subject to a minimum-security cover of 1.10 times at all times.

The instruments also carry investor protection provisions, including a right for the original investors to increase the coupon by up to 25 basis points for each rating notch downgrade if the rating falls to AA- or below. A further downgrade to A or below gives such investors a right to redeem the outstanding principal along with accrued interest.

 

Bajaj Finance is one of Indias leading and most diversified financial services companies. The company is mainly engaged in the business of lending. BFL has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SME, and commercial customers with a significant presence.

Also Read

Nepal Flood, Flood

Explained: Why Nepal is so vulnerable to nature's destructive forces

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Govt making efforts to trace Indians stuck in Nepal floods: Jaishankar

Nepal Flood, Flood

From Rasuwa to Bihar: How Nepal's flash floods can travel into India

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 200 pts, Nifty below 24,150; Hindalco, HDFC Bank top losers

Paradip Port

AM/NS India secures 30-year concession for captive berth at Paradip Port

The company had reported 27.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,985.75 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 4,699.61 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 19.58% YoY to Rs 23,165.45 crore during the quarter.

The scrip shed 0.16% to currently trade at Rs 1085.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ornge goes live with Ramco's Digital Task Card with eSign-off and Mechanic Anywhere Mobile App

Ornge goes live with Ramco's Digital Task Card with eSign-off and Mechanic Anywhere Mobile App

NSE Indices launches Nifty500 Growth 50 Index

NSE Indices launches Nifty500 Growth 50 Index

Pine Labs climbs after brokerage initiates coverage with Rs 200 target

Pine Labs climbs after brokerage initiates coverage with Rs 200 target

Laurus Labs Ltd soars 1.23%

Laurus Labs Ltd soars 1.23%

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 2:16 PM IST