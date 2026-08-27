Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis

Bajaj Finance said that it has raised Rs 5,000 crore through the private placement of 5 lakh secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), each with a face value of Rs 1 lakh.

The NCDs carry an annual coupon of 8.15% and have a long-term maturity of 10 years, with the principal due for redemption on 27 August 2036 and interest payable annually from 27 August 2027.

The NCDs are secured by a first pari-passu charge over identified loan receivables, subject to a minimum-security cover of 1.10 times at all times.

The instruments also carry investor protection provisions, including a right for the original investors to increase the coupon by up to 25 basis points for each rating notch downgrade if the rating falls to AA- or below. A further downgrade to A or below gives such investors a right to redeem the outstanding principal along with accrued interest.

Bajaj Finance is one of Indias leading and most diversified financial services companies. The company is mainly engaged in the business of lending. BFL has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SME, and commercial customers with a significant presence.

The company had reported 27.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,985.75 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 4,699.61 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 19.58% YoY to Rs 23,165.45 crore during the quarter.

The scrip shed 0.16% to currently trade at Rs 1085.30 on the BSE.

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