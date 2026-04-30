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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 21.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 21.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 18.35% to Rs 21476.14 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finance rose 21.99% to Rs 5464.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4479.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.35% to Rs 21476.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18146.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.30% to Rs 19017.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16637.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.36% to Rs 81482.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68264.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21476.1418146.05 18 81482.8168264.59 19 OPM %70.0968.50 -68.4069.83 - PBDT7665.365899.39 30 27090.8522960.62 18 PBT7409.845647.38 31 26081.8722079.63 18 NP5464.574479.57 22 19017.3916637.82 14

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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