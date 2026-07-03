Bajaj Finance gains as Q1 loan books jump 20% YoY

Bajaj Finance gained 1.46% to Rs 1,033.65 after its new loans booked rose 20% year-on-year to 1.61 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with 1.35 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company reported that its customer franchise stood at 12.44 crore as of June 30, 2026, compared with 10.65 crore a year earlier, marking an addition of around 0.51 crore customers during Q1 FY27.

Assets under management (AUM) grew 24% year-on-year to approximately Rs 5,46,900 crore as of June 30, 2026, versus Rs 4,41,450 crore a year earlier, with an increase of about Rs 36,900 crore during the quarter.

The companys deposit book stood at approximately Rs 68,500 crore as of June 30, 2026.

The company reported a 21.99% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,464.57 crore on an 18.1% jump in total revenue from operations to Rs 21,605.79 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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