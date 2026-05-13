Bajaj Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 902.05, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 0.67% in last one year as compared to a 4.71% slide in NIFTY and a 3.4% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 902.05, down 0.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 23505.1. The Sensex is at 74897.31, up 0.45%.Bajaj Finance Ltd has lost around 1.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25137.15, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 905.25, down 0.13% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd tumbled 0.67% in last one year as compared to a 4.71% slide in NIFTY and a 3.4% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 33.21 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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