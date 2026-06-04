Bajaj Finance Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 871.6, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.44% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 5.32% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 871.6, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 23353.3. The Sensex is at 74101.32, down 0.33%.Bajaj Finance Ltd has eased around 9.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24955.7, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 95.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 874.25, down 0.51% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd tumbled 2.44% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 5.32% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 32.2 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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