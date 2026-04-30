Bajaj Finance Ltd gains for fifth session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 949.3, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.11% in last one year as compared to a 1.78% drop in NIFTY and a 2.11% drop in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 949.3, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 23912.95. The Sensex is at 76710.17, down 1.01%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has risen around 16.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25913.95, down 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 206.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 88.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 953.75, up 2.03% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 7.11% in last one year as compared to a 1.78% drop in NIFTY and a 2.11% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 36.02 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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