Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 1.58%, up for third straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 839.95, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.97% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% gain in NIFTY and a 1.55% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 839.95, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has dropped around 10.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24041.55, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 842.45, up 1.5% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is down 1.97% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% gain in NIFTY and a 1.55% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 31.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.