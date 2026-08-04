Bajaj Financial Securities standalone net profit rises 23.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.23% to Rs 320.68 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Financial Securities rose 23.00% to Rs 49.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.23% to Rs 320.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 210.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.320.68210.6577.1970.1268.1358.0463.6353.4349.8540.53

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