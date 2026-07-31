Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 12.31% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 19.37% to Rs 41670.09 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 12.31% to Rs 3132.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2789.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.37% to Rs 41670.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34907.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales41670.0934907.91 19 OPM %41.1341.01 -PBDT9311.877520.97 24 PBT8932.197203.64 24 NP3132.352789.05 12
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:50 PM IST