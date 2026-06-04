Bajaj Finserv Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1713.7, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.85% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 5.32% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1713.7, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 23353.3. The Sensex is at 74101.32, down 0.33%.Bajaj Finserv Ltd has lost around 4.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24955.7, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1723.8, down 1.12% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd tumbled 11.85% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 5.32% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 193.6 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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