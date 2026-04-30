Bajaj Finserv Q4 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 2,538.67 cr

Bajaj Finserv reported 5.05% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,538.67 crore on 5.66% increase in revenue from operations to 38,493.79 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 15.42% YoY to Rs 6928.10 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. It participates in the financing business through its 51.32% holding in Bajaj Finance (BFL) and in the life, general and health insurance businesses through its 77.33% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj General Insurance (Bajaj General) and Bajaj Life Insurance Limited (Bajaj Life).

Bajaj Finance profit after tax for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 5,464 crore, up 22% YoY. Loan losses and provisions (net of recoveries against written off loans) for 04 FY26 stood at Rs 2,008 crore, compared with Rs 2,167 crore in Q4 FY25.

Assets Under Management (AUM) were Rs 509,975 crore as on 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 4,16,661 crore as on 31 March 2025, up 22%.

As on 31 March 2026, gross non-performing assets (NPA) and net NPA stood at 1.01% and 0.41% respectively as against 0.96% and 0.44% as on 31 March 2025. Provisioning coverage ratio on stage 3 assets was 60%.

As on 31 March 2026, capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) (including Tier-II capital) stood at 21.55%. The Tier-I capital was at 20.67%.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 10.47% to Rs 9800.97 crore on 13.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,50,503.77 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value of Re 1 for the FY26. The record date is set for Tuesday, 30 June 2026. Subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing annual general meeting, the dividend will be credited on or before 4 August 2026. The payout includes a special dividend of Rs 0.20 per share to mark 100 years of the Bajaj Group.

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. It serves millions of customers by providing solutions for asset acquisition through financing, asset protection through general insurance, family and income protection in the form of life and health insurance, and retirement and savings solutions.

The counter fell 0.90% to Rs 1748.50 on the BSE.

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