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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bajaj Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

Sales rise 176.92% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net loss of Bajaj Global reported to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 176.92% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.360.13 177 0.720.48 50 OPM %-66.6746.15 --6.9450.00 - PBDT-0.240.03 PL -0.050.22 PL PBT-0.240.03 PL -0.050.22 PL NP-4.295.65 PL -4.155.79 PL

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

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