Bajaj Healthcare receives upgrade in credit ratings for bank facilities

From India Ratings and Research

Bajaj Healthcare announced that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has upgraded the credit ratings assigned to the bank loan facilities of Bajaj Healthcare Limited. The Company's long-term bank loan facilities have been upgraded to 'IND A' from 'IND A-' with a Stable Outlook, and the short-term bank loan facilities have been upgraded to 'IND A1' from 'IND A2+'.