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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Healthcare receives upgrade in credit ratings for bank facilities

Bajaj Healthcare receives upgrade in credit ratings for bank facilities

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

From India Ratings and Research

Bajaj Healthcare announced that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has upgraded the credit ratings assigned to the bank loan facilities of Bajaj Healthcare Limited. The Company's long-term bank loan facilities have been upgraded to 'IND A' from 'IND A-' with a Stable Outlook, and the short-term bank loan facilities have been upgraded to 'IND A1' from 'IND A2+'.

 

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 7:31 PM IST