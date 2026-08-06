Bajaj Healthcare receives upgrade in credit ratings for bank facilities
From India Ratings and ResearchBajaj Healthcare announced that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has upgraded the credit ratings assigned to the bank loan facilities of Bajaj Healthcare Limited. The Company's long-term bank loan facilities have been upgraded to 'IND A' from 'IND A-' with a Stable Outlook, and the short-term bank loan facilities have been upgraded to 'IND A1' from 'IND A2+'.
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 7:31 PM IST