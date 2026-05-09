Bajaj Healthcare reports dismal Q4 PAT

Bajaj Healthcare reported a standalone net loss of Rs 22.85 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 11.17 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations shed 0.91% YoY to Rs 153.05 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 154.47 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 20.80 crore during the quarter against a profit before tax of Rs 11.72 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 25.33 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, down 1.17% year on year (YoY). The EBITDA margin improved to 16.7% in Q4 FY26, as against 16.4% posted in Q4 FY25.

Segment-wise, domestic API revenue declined 2.56% year-on-year to Rs 86.85 crore, while API exports fell 5.42% to Rs 38.54 crore. Revenue from the formulations business rose 27.67% to Rs 27.67 crore during the quarter.

The said its novel anti-epileptic molecule, Cenobamate, is progressing through Phase III clinical trials as planned and remains on track for launch in Q2 FY27, strengthening the companys presence in the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutics segment.

The company also said it has successfully completed the bioequivalence study for Suvorexant tablets and plans to file the application with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in the near term, marking another milestone in its drug development and clinical research efforts.

On the regulatory front, the company filed 41 Drug Master Files (DMFs) during the fourth quarter, taking the total filings to 110. It said the filings would further strengthen its global regulatory footprint and support expansion into regulated and high-value markets.

Separately, the company completed the conversion of 2.08 million warrants into equity shares during the quarter, raising additional capital of Rs 52.7 crore. The proceeds will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and support growth initiatives, it added.

Anil Jain, Managing Director said, The quarter was marked by a challenging operating environment driven by continued price erosion in domestic APIs, early impacts of geopolitical disruptions in West Asia including elevated raw material prices. While revenue remained broadly stable on a YoY basis despite high teens volume growth, Profit After Tax from continuing operations before exceptional items registered healthy growth of 19% YoY, reflecting the strength of our operational discipline, cost management, and continued focus on profitability despite external headwinds. FY26 revenue grew 12.6% YoY, driven by strong API export growth of 51.6% YoY as we witnessed healthy traction across the EU, UK, LATAM, and other regulated markets, coupled with sustained momentum in the formulations business which also recorded 12.6% YoY growth.

EBITDA and overall profitability improved during the year, with PAT margin from continuing operations before exceptional items rising to 8.8% compared to 7.9% in FY25. The formulations business continued to scale meaningfully within the overall business mix, reinforcing diversification benefits, while the CDMO business also gained traction with supplies ramping up steadily. We expect this segment to contribute more meaningfully in the coming quarters as commercial execution continues to expand.

The Company also made notable progress on the regulatory and product development front during the year. We filed 41 DMFs during the quarter, taking cumulative filings to 110, further strengthening our presence in regulated markets. The Company has reversed the income recognized in earlier financial year for transferring of technical know-how to manufacture one of the products for a party in Middle East region. The customer was not able to meet its financial commitment, due to delay in getting regulatory approvals for the project.

Now due to recent ongoing regional instability in Middle East, the company has decided to cancel the arrangement and reversed the income. Looking ahead, we remain focused on strengthening our core API business and achieving export-led growth while scaling our formulations business with an emphasis on higher-value products. We are accelerating efforts in peptides, oncology, and CNS, supported by continued investments in manufacturing, capacity expansion, and R&D-led innovation. In parallel, we are also strengthening our product pipeline to build a more diversified revenue base. With this integrated approach, Bajaj Healthcare is well positioned to deliver sustainable long-term value for stakeholders.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 30% on the face value of Rs 5 per equity share, translating into a payout of Rs 1.50 per share for FY26.

Bajaj Healthcare a leading Manufacturer of APIs, Intermediates and Formulations. Established in the year 1993. It specializes in manufacturing of intermediates, API, formulations & Nutraceuticals. The Company has state-of-art manufacturing facilities of APIs, intermediates and formulations. These facilities are designed to meet the requirements of both advanced as well as emerging market opportunities. BHL has a strong presence globally in countries like Europe, USA, Australia, Middle East and South America.

Shares of Bajaj Healthcare fell 0.88% to end at Rs 336.90 on the BSE.

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