Bajaj Healthcare secures SEC recommendation for Cenobamate tablets

Bajaj Healthcare announced that Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has recommended for grant of approval for manufacturing and marketing of Cenobamate Tablets.

Bajaj Healthcare specializes in manufacturing intermediates, API, formulations & Nutraceuticals. The Company has state-of-art manufacturing facilities of APIs, intermediates and formulations. These facilities are designed to meet the requirements of both advanced as well as emerging market opportunities. BHL has a strong presence globally in countries like Europe, USA, Australia, Middle East and South America.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 22.85 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 11.17 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations shed 0.91% YoY to Rs 153.05 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 154.47 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The counter declined 1.91% to settle at Rs 305.50 on the BSE.

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