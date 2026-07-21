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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Healthcare standalone net profit rises 15.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Bajaj Healthcare standalone net profit rises 15.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

Sales rise 11.28% to Rs 165.63 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Healthcare rose 15.81% to Rs 13.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 165.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 148.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales165.63148.84 11 OPM %17.3616.47 -PBDT23.4720.16 16 PBT16.4614.52 13 NP13.7011.83 16

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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