Bajaj Healthcare standalone net profit rises 15.81% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 11.28% to Rs 165.63 croreNet profit of Bajaj Healthcare rose 15.81% to Rs 13.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 165.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 148.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales165.63148.84 11 OPM %17.3616.47 -PBDT23.4720.16 16 PBT16.4614.52 13 NP13.7011.83 16
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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:54 AM IST