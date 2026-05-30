Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar consolidated net profit rises 77.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.41% to Rs 1668.71 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar rose 77.37% to Rs 390.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 220.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 1668.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1553.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 126.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 23.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 5454.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5574.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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