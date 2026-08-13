Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 184.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.81% to Rs 1125.97 crore

Net Loss of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reported to Rs 184.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 173.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.81% to Rs 1125.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1248.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1125.971248.42-10.64-2.15-128.87-28.96-185.00-82.56-184.70-173.75

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