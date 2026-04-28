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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Holdings & Investment acquires 20.90 lakh equity shares in Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Holdings & Investment acquires 20.90 lakh equity shares in Bajaj Finserv

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

For an aggregate consideration of Rs 370.53 cr

Bajaj Holdings & Investment has acquired 20,90,050 equity shares (0.13% stake) of Bajaj Finserv (BFS), an associate of the Company, from Bajaj Auto Holding (BAHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, through a block deal, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 370.53 crore.

With this, the company's holding in Bajaj Finserve has increased to 38.41% for an aggregate investment of Rs 1,104.94 crore.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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