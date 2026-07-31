Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit declines 22.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.46% to Rs 394.33 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment declined 22.37% to Rs 2706.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3486.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.46% to Rs 394.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 324.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.394.33324.6686.5787.422725.052189.872714.462181.892706.453486.51

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