Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 49.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 58.32% to Rs 60.54 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 49.23% to Rs 2575.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1725.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 58.32% to Rs 60.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 145.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.79% to Rs 9636.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6520.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 56.28% to Rs 1069.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 684.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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