Bajaj Housing Finance clocks 23% YoY jump in gross disbursements in Q4 FY26

Bajaj Housing Finance has reported 23% increase in gross disbursements to Rs 17,530 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 14,254 crore in Q4 FY25.

The companys assets under management (AUM) rose 23% YoY to Rs 1,40,700 crore as on 31 March 2026.

"AUM in Q4 FY26 grew by approximately Rs 7,290 crore", the company stated.

The companys loan assets (AR) stood at approximately Rs 1,23,740 crore as of 31 March 2026 as compared to Rs 99,513 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Bajaj Housing Finance is a non-deposit-taking housing finance company (HFC) registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB) since 2015 and has been offering mortgage loans.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 21.32% to Rs 664.89 crore on a 17.8% increase in total income to Rs 2,886.04 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip had risen 1.06% to end at Rs 77.97 on the BSE on Friday.