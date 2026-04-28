Bajaj Housing Finance, Coal India, AU SFB, Maruti Suzuki India, Adani Total Gas in the limelight

Shares of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) are banned from F&O trading on 28 April 2026.

Results to Watch:

Maruti Suzuki India, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, AWL Agri Business, Eternal, Bandhan Bank, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, Castrol India, Ceat, Dalmia Bharat, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Fedbank Financial Services, Five Star Business Finance, Go Digit General Insurance, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers(GRSE), Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Piramal Pharma, REC, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, Sapphire Foods India, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Vardhman Special Steels will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Bajaj Housing Finance reported a 14.1% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 669.19 crore on 15.9% jump in total income to Rs 2,902.70 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Coal India reported a 12.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,839.18 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 9,604.02 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 36.1% YoY to Rs 46,490.03 crore in Q4 FY26.

Adani Total Gas reported a 8.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 168.34 crore on 16.1% increase in net sales to Rs 1557.22 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) reported a standalone net profit of Rs 831.87 crore in Q4 FY26, up 65.15% as against Rs 503.70 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Total income surged 14.29% to Rs 5,750.09 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 5031.27 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Surya Roshni has announced that it has bagged two export orders aggregating Rs 86 crore from the United States of America for supply of ERW steel and ERW carbon steel pipes.

Central Bank of India announced that its board will meet on 30 April 2026 to consider a fundraising plan through a further public offer (FPO), rights issue, Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or bonds.

Huhtamaki India appoints Amit Gupta as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 28 April 2026, Anil Kaul ceases to be CFO.