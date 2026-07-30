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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Housing Finance posts 23% YoY increase in Q1 PAT; AUM climbs to Rs 1.49 lakh crore

Bajaj Housing Finance posts 23% YoY increase in Q1 PAT; AUM climbs to Rs 1.49 lakh crore

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance has reported 23% rise in net profit to Rs 715 crore on a 16% increase in net total income to Rs 1,175 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) rose by 9% to Rs 968 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 887 crore in Q1 FY26.

Operating expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 230 crore, up 7% YoY.

Pre-provisioning operating profit jumped 19% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 945 crore in the June'26 quarter.

Loan Losses & Provision declined by 58% to Rs 16 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 38 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

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Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 929 crore, up by 23% from Rs 757 crore in Q1 FY26.

Disbursements increased by 33% to Rs 19,509 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 14,651 crore in Q1 FY26.

Assets under management grew by 24% to Rs 1,49,624 crore as of 30 June 2026 from Rs 1,20,420 crore as of 30 June 2025.

Gross NPA and Net NPA as of 30 June 2026 stood at 0.29% and 0.12% respectively, as against 0.30% and 0.13%, respectively, as of 30 June 2025. Provisioning coverage ratio on stage-3 assets was 59% as on 30 June 2026.

Capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) as of 30 June 2026 was 21 .59%.

Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance, is a non-deposit taking housing finance company registered with the National Housing Bank. BHFL is classified as an 'Upper Layer NBFC' under the RBI's Scale Based Regulations.

The scrip fell 1.63% to currently trade at Rs 86.10 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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