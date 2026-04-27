Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 14.06% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15.69% to Rs 2890.81 croreNet profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 14.06% to Rs 669.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 586.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.69% to Rs 2890.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2498.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.38% to Rs 2560.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2162.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 11110.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9528.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2890.812498.67 16 11110.979528.16 17 OPM %91.3391.32 -91.2392.26 - PBDT878.40730.84 20 3380.492811.38 20 PBT865.88719.75 20 3333.162770.23 20 NP669.19586.68 14 2560.342162.90 18
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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 5:31 PM IST