Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 22.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 22.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 17.09% to Rs 3052.38 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 22.63% to Rs 715.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 583.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 3052.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2606.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3052.382606.86 17 OPM %92.7290.96 -PBDT941.59768.03 23 PBT928.74756.94 23 NP715.28583.30 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 45.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 45.83% in the June 2026 quarter

India's electronics production up around 16% in FY26

India's electronics production up around 16% in FY26

INR extends gains for fourth straight day; Broad rally in Sensex and Nifty support

INR extends gains for fourth straight day; Broad rally in Sensex and Nifty support

Nifty ends below 24,000 as IT rally offsets FMCG drag

Nifty ends below 24,000 as IT rally offsets FMCG drag

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO subscribed 15%

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO subscribed 15%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

NEET 2026 Counselling UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodaySpider Man Brand New DayAI-171 Crash ProbeNuclear Energy's ComebackSML Mahindra Share PriceDelhi Lakshmi YojanaTechnology NewsPersonal Finance