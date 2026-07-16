Bajaj Mobility AG sells 48,672 motorcycles in Q2 of 2026

Bajaj Auto informed about the ad hoc announcement made by Bajaj Mobility AG (BMAG) formerly PIERER Mobility AG, Austria, a step-down subsidiary of Bajaj Auto titled Preliminary figures for Q2 / 2026. The shares of BMAG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Vienna Stock Exchange.

In the second quarter of 2026, Bajaj Mobility AG sold 48,672 motorcycles under the KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS brands outside the Indian market, representing a 71% increase compared with the previous year and a 21% increase compared with the first quarter of 2026.

In total, 89,004 motorcycles were sold outside the Indian market in the first half of 2026. In addition, 58,568 motorcycles were sold through the strategic partner Bajaj Auto (previous year: 34,950). In total, 147,572 motorcycles were sold worldwide in the first half of the year 2026 (previous year: 81,336), representing an increase of 81%.

Revenue in the motorcycles segment rose from EUR 330 mio. in the first quarter to EUR 370 mio. in the second quarter, representing an increase of 80% compared with Q2/25 (EUR 205 mio.). In total, Bajaj Mobility AG achieved revenue of around EUR 700 mio. in the motorcycle segment in the first half of 2026, compared with EUR 373 mio. in the same period of the previous year.

In the second quarter of 2026, the company expects an EBITDA margin of around 8.7%, following a negative 55.6% in the second quarter of 2025 (*). In the first half of 2026, the company expects an EBITDA margin of around 5.4%, following -43.3% in the first half of 2025 (*).

The above figures are provisional. The half-yearly financial results are scheduled to be published on 27 August 2026.

(*) after deduction of restructuring gain