Bajaj Steel Inds slumps after Q4 PAT drops 87% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Bajaj Steel Industries slumped 9.88% to Rs 369.60 after the company's consolidated net profit plunged 87.15% to Rs 2.32 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 18.06 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 23.93% YoY to Rs 116.76 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 83.61% YoY to Rs 3.81 crore in Q4 FY26, down from Rs 23.25 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses declined 13.31% YoY to Rs 118.54 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 68.25 crore, down 9.28% YoY, while employee benefit expenses increased 5.81% YoY to Rs 20.58 crore during the period under review.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for FY 2025-26, subject to shareholders approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

Bajaj Steel Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of cotton ginning and pressing machinery, engineering products, electrical panels, prefabricated building structures, and related equipment. The company operates across various segments of the cotton processing value chain.

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