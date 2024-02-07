Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 52.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 21.87% to Rs 125.86 croreNet profit of Bajaj Steel Industries declined 52.53% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 21.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.87% to Rs 125.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 161.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales125.86161.09 -22 OPM %13.2518.03 -PBDT16.7528.95 -42 PBT13.3026.76 -50 NP10.0521.17 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content