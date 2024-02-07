Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 52.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 21.87% to Rs 125.86 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries declined 52.53% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 21.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.87% to Rs 125.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 161.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.125.86161.0913.2518.0316.7528.9513.3026.7610.0521.17