Bajel Projects bags order for 400kV Bellary-Davanagere transmission line

Bajel Projects announced that it has bagged an order for the Bellary-Davanagere transmission line Package TL01 comprising 2nd 400kV (Quad) D/c transmission line. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 200 crore to Rs 300 crore.

The order forms part of the larger transmission system strengthening initiative for the integration of additional renewable energy potential of 0.25 GW at Davanagere and 2.75 GW at Bellary a critical link in evacuating renewable power into the national grid.

The project involves construction of a ~70 kms 400kV (Quad) D/c transmission line connecting Bellary Substation to Davanagere Substation.