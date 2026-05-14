Bajel Projects bags order for 765kV AIS Substation Package in Maharashtra

Bajel Projects announced that it has bagged an order for the 765kV AIS New Substation Package in Maharashtra which reinforces Bajel's credentials into the 765kV substation class. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 200 crore to Rs 300 crore.

The order forms part of the "Network Expansion Scheme in Maharashtra for removal of Transmission constraints in Pune Region-I (765/400 kV AIS Pune East)" a critical grid reinforcement initiative aimed at strengthening one of India's most industrially significant load centres.

The project involves the establishment of a new 765/400kV AIS Substation at Pune East, along with the extension of the existing 400kV Karjat (AIS) and 400kV Lonikand-II (AIS) Substations in Maharashtra.