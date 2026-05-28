Bajel Projects consolidated net profit rises 193.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.03% to Rs 995.26 crore

Net profit of Bajel Projects rose 193.36% to Rs 14.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.03% to Rs 995.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 789.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.18% to Rs 20.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.65% to Rs 2758.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2562.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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