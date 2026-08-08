Bajel Projects consolidated net profit rises 59.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.11% to Rs 558.63 crore

Net profit of Bajel Projects rose 59.80% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.11% to Rs 558.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 601.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.558.63601.363.322.6912.028.707.074.094.732.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News