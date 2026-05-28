Bal Pharma consolidated net profit declines 33.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.69% to Rs 84.08 crore

Net profit of Bal Pharma declined 33.89% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.69% to Rs 84.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.02% to Rs 6.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.83% to Rs 311.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 303.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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